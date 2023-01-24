Breaking: Disturbing Allegations Emerge Against Conor McGregor

TORONTO, ON - JULY 12: Conor McGregor speaks during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Budweiser Stage on July 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

One of MMA's biggest stars is back in the news but it has nothing to do with the octagon.

According to a recent report, former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor is under investigation for allegedly attacking a woman aboard his yacht this past summer.

Per the report, the alleged victim knew McGregor because they grew up in the same neighborhood of their native Dublin.

After partying with McGregor in the VIP section during his birthday celebration in Ibiza, a group of party-goers went back to his yacht where she alleges he kicked her in the midsection, punched her and then said he was going to drown her.

In a statement to police, the woman said she leapt off the boat to escape his attack and was soon rescued by a Red Cross boat.

All his [behavior] changed at that moment. It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me. … We have mutual friends and I have met him numerous times. I can't believe what he did to me. He is a criminal. I think he would have killed me if I hadn't got off the yacht.

The alleged event is currently being investigated by authorities.