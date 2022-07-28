Breaking: DK Metcalf Signs Lucrative Extension With Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front of cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf is about to be back on the practice field.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Metcalf is going to sign a three-year $72 million extension that includes $58.2 million guaranteed. The deal also includes a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest in NFL history for a wide receiver.

Before signing this deal, Metcalf had not been practicing, though he did report to training camp on time.

He was seen hanging out with his teammates and was dressed in practice gear, but wasn't running any routes.

This day has been a long-time coming for Metcalf. He's been one of the best receivers in the league the last three years but was still on his rookie contract.

So far, Metcalf has racked up 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. His best season to date was in 2020 when he finished with 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

If he keeps balling out, he's going to get an even bigger deal by the time he hits the open market in 2025.