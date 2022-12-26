Breaking: Dolphins Announce Surprise Tua Tagovailoa Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have fallen into a four-game losing streak at a critical juncture where they need one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs. Unfortunately, a new injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threatens their chances of getting that win this week.

On Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua has entered concussion protocol. His status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is now considered doubtful.

The injury seemed to come as a surprise to McDaniel, who said that nobody recognized any issues with Tua in yesterday's game against the Green Bay Packers. He said that Tua spoke to doctors today to discuss potential symptoms.

The timing of this concussion couldn't be worse for the Dolphins. They finish their season with games against the Patriots and the rival New York Jets. And both teams are eager to beat them in order to replace the in the playoffs.

This is the second time this season that Tua Tagovailoa has been diagnosed with a concussion and the third time that he's suffered a head injury. The more notable instance of this took place in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Miami would lose their next couple of games while Tua recovered from his concussion. Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson both struggled to move the ball in Tua's absence.

We'll have to wait and see what the final injury diagnosis is for the Dolphins quarterback. But with two must-win games over the next 13 days, this is the last thing they want to be dealing with.

Will the Dolphins be able to beat the Patriots if Tua can't play?