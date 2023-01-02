Breaking: Dolphins Reveal Tua Tagovailoa's Week 18 Status

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins talks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will not have the services of their starting quarterback for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets.

Head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday afternoon that he's preparing for both Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson to play.

"There's a lot of variables that are going on. I'm preparing for both Skylar and Teddy," McDaniel said.

This means Tagovailoa will miss his second-straight game since being diagnosed with a concussion last Monday. He didn't feel right after last Sunday's 26-20 loss against the Green Bay Packers, which led to the diagnosis.

The Dolphins will be trying to snap their five-game losing streak and secure their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday. They'll need to beat the Jets, plus have the New England Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills to clinch their spot.

Anything less means their season will come to an end, which would be disappointing after they won eight of their first 11 games.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.