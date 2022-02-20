The Spun

Breaking: Donovan Mitchell Will Miss Tonight’s All-Star Game

Donovan Mitchell in the Utah Jazz' alternate uniform.DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 28: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz plays the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on February 28, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A representative from the Utah Jazz will have to miss Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game.

Donovan Mitchell will have to sit out the game due to an upper respiratory illness.

“It is a great honor and always has been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star,” Mitchell said in a statement. “Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness. The entire All-Star weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans, and the sport I am blessed to play. I’m focusing on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can’t wait to see the game later today.”

Mitchell was set to be on Team LeBron as a player off the bench, but it looks like the team will now be down a player.

He’s been having a great season in Utah as he’s averaging close to 26 points per game while shooting 45% from the floor.

The Jazz will still have Rudy Gobert playing, though he’ll be on Team Durant.

You can watch the NBA All-Star Game on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

