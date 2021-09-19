The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Eagles Star Reportedly Suffered Torn Achilles

Philadelphia Eagles helmet on the turf.PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Philadelphia was topped by San Francisco, 17-11, to fall to 1-1 on the season.

In the process, the Eagles reportedly suffered another tough loss.

Philadelphia defensive lineman Brandon Graham, a Pro Bowler in 2020, left Sunday’s game with an apparent injury. According to reports, it’s a serious one.

Graham reportedly suffered a torn Achilles injury. That would force him to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Derrick Gunn first reported the news.

“From what I’m told Brandon Graham done for the year … Achilles,” he reports.

The news has since been confirmed by other outlets.

This is brutal news for Graham and the Eagles. The veteran defensive lineman has been with Philadelphia since the 2010 season. He was a first round pick out of Michigan.

The Eagles’ defense will now have to move on without their veteran leader for the rest of the 2021 season.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.