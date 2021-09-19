Breaking: Eagles Star Reportedly Suffered Torn Achilles

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Philadelphia was topped by San Francisco, 17-11, to fall to 1-1 on the season.

In the process, the Eagles reportedly suffered another tough loss.

Philadelphia defensive lineman Brandon Graham, a Pro Bowler in 2020, left Sunday’s game with an apparent injury. According to reports, it’s a serious one.

Graham reportedly suffered a torn Achilles injury. That would force him to miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Derrick Gunn first reported the news.

“From what I’m told Brandon Graham done for the year … Achilles,” he reports.

From what I’m told Brandon Graham done for the year … Achilles — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) September 19, 2021

The news has since been confirmed by other outlets.

Source confirms @RealDGunn report that Brandon Graham tore his Achilles and is lost for season. Just terrible news pic.twitter.com/A1Joatr2zp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 19, 2021

This is brutal news for Graham and the Eagles. The veteran defensive lineman has been with Philadelphia since the 2010 season. He was a first round pick out of Michigan.

The Eagles’ defense will now have to move on without their veteran leader for the rest of the 2021 season.