Breaking: Eagles Star Stretchered Off The Field On Sunday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat has been a revelation for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, making it all the more sad to see what transpired on Sunday.

After making a tackle on a run play, the 25-year-old remained down for several minutes and eventually had to be stretchered off the field.

Everyone in the stadium looked very emotional as trainers attempted to diagnose the injury.

Fans reacted to the scary scene in real time.

"You never want to see this. This is beyond fandom," a user said. "Hope he’s okay."

"This sucks he’s been absolutely incredible this season," a fan tweeted.

In 15 games this season, Sweat has posted career-highs across the board. Recording 47 tackles, 11 sacks, and a forced fumble as part of one of the NFL's best defenses.

We certainly wish Sweat the speediest of recoveries.