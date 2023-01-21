Breaking: Ed Reed Announces He Won't Be Bethune-Cookman Coach

NFL legend Ed Reed agreed to take a position as head coach for the Bethune-Cookman football program back in December.

But on Saturday, Reed released an official statement declaring his withdrawal from the position.

The all-time great safety cited failed contract negotiations as his reason for pulling out.

"After weeks of negotiationsI've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.

"I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Take a look at the full statement here:

Reed publicly criticized Bethune-Cookman's athletic facilities soon after he agreed to take the job. He also took issue with his office not being cleaned before he arrived to start work.

This partnership was built on rocky foundations, and ultimately lasted less than one month.