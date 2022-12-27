Breaking: Ed Reed Lands College Football Head Coaching Job

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with the VInce Lombardi trophy after the Ravens won 34-31 against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The football world has seen an influx of former star players become head coaches at the collegiate level.

Deion Sanders and Eddie George both became head coaches in recent years. They're now alone and will now be joined by a Hall of Fame player.

Former Baltimore Ravens star and recent Hall of Fame inductee Ed Reed is headed to the college football ranks. According to a new report, he'll be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman.

"Former University of Miami & NFL star Ed Reed will be next coach at Bethune-Cookman," college football insider Brett McMurphy reported.

Reed briefly coached in the NFL where he was an assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills for one season.

In recent years he's become an administrator at his alma mater where he served as as the Miami Hurricanes chief of staff.

Now he's headed back to the sideline to be a head coach for the first time.