Breaking: ESPN Announces Replacement For Rachel Nichols

ESPN has reportedly decided on a replacement for Rachel Nichols and her daily NBA show, The Jump.

According to multiple reports, the Worldwide Leader will be launching a new daily NBA show, hosted by Malika Andrews.

The Washington Post had more details on the move, which will be officially announced later today:

As part of an ongoing effort to overhaul its NBA coverage, ESPN will launch a new daily NBA studio show this fall that will be hosted by Malika Andrews, according to two people with knowledge of the show. The show will essentially replace Rachel Nichols’s “The Jump,” which was a staple of ESPN’s daily NBA coverage since 2016 before it was canceled amid controversy last month. “NBA Today” will debut in October ahead of the NBA season and air from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday afternoon. Andrews will be joined by a regular panel of analysts: former NBA players Vince Carter and Kendrick Perkins, current WNBA player Chiney Ogwumike and writer Zach Lowe.

Andrews is a rising start at ESPN. She’s reportedly agreed to a new deal with the network in conjunction with the daily NBA show news.

Nichols, of course, was ousted from her NBA role at ESPN as a result of the leaked audio controversy. She was recorded last summer questioning ESPN’s decision to promote Maria Taylor as host of the NBA Finals.

“Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things,” Nichols announced earlier this year. “An eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew – The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun. More to come.”

ESPN’s new daily NBA show will debut in October.