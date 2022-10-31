Breaking: Family Of Michigan Football Player Is Pressing Charges

After an ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past weekend, the family of Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green is reportedly preparing to press charges.

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren:

"I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. ... He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder."

Gemon was one of two Michigan players Jim Harbaugh said were "assaulted" following the team's 29-7 win over rival Michigan State.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker has since announced that four players have been suspended effective immediately and those suspensions will be in place until all pending investigations are over.

The incident comes just one week after Penn State's James Franklin talked about how "something bad is going to happen" unless changes are put in place to Michigan Stadium's tunnel access.