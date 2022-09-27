Breaking: First Division 1 Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian

The impact of Hurricane Ian is already being felt by the college sports world. On Tuesday, the NCAA's first Division-1 football game was canceled due to the impending storm.

Per the Pioneer Football League, San Diego at Stetson has been canceled for this weekend.

“Due to circumstances caused by Hurricane Ian, the Stetson-San Diego PFL game, Saturday, has been canceled,” the league said on Twitter. “Our thoughts go out to the Stetson and DeLand communities as they prepare for Hurricane Ian.”

Other games in the surrounding area have also seen shuffling.

The Florida Gators are moving their Week 5 game vs. Eastern Washington to Oct. 2 at noon and South Carolina is also moving its Saturday game to Thursday.

Look for more games to see similar changes as the week goes on.