Breaking: First Game Of 2022 NFL Season Has Leaked

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The first game of the NFL season has been leaked and it's going to be an absolute whopper.

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Buffalo Bills to open the 2022 season on Sept. 8. Matthew Stafford will get to go against Josh Allen, plus Von Miller will return to Los Angeles.

Miller was traded to the Rams last season and helped them win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll now get to try and help the Bills win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

For the Rams, they'll start their quest of trying to be the first team to go back-to-back since the Patriots did in 2004 and 2005.

This game will be televised by NBC, though it won't be called by both Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth.

Mike Tirico will be handling the play-by-play duties now that Michaels is with Amazon Prime, but Collinsworth will still be the color commentator.

The full NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.