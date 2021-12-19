Breaking: First Major Upset Of College Football’s Bowl Season

Bowl season is off to a strong start with a major upset on Saturday.

Facing off in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, unranked UAB rallied to take down the No. 13-ranked BYU Cougars 31-28.

The Blazers were 8-4 on the year heading into this afternoon’s matchup. Today’s victory was Bill Clark and the UAB program’s first bowl-game win since the Boca Raton Bowl in 2018.

After starting off the game with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Blazers were able to hang onto their lead and claim victory over the Cougars with a slim three-point margin. UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins finished the day with a solid performance — logging 189 yards and three touchdowns on 19/23 passing.

Kalani Sitake and BYU were 10-1 heading into today’s contest. Coming off an 11-1 season with a Boca Raton Bowl victory in 2020, the Cougars were widely expected to get the job done this afternoon.

Instead, the Blazers delivered what could be the first of many upsets in this year’s bowl season.