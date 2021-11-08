College Football World Reacts To Florida Coaching News

Dan Mullen has reportedly made a couple of big coaching staff changes at Florida.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the Gators have fired two notable assistant coaches in defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy.

This is a significant move for Mullen’s program, which is struggling mightily so far this season. Florida was blown out by South Carolina on Saturday, dropping to 4-5 on the season.

The Gamecocks topped the Gators, 40-17.

SOURCE: DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy are being let go at UF. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 8, 2021

It might be too little, too late for Mullen at Florida.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum addressed Mullen’s job security earlier on Sunday.

“It’s a serious problem, Matt, and everyone’s heard the numbers since the LSU game last year what Dan Mullen has done against Power 5s, and it’s really embarrassing, but I think we have to quit prefacing every conversation by saying Dan Mullen is an extraordinary coach, Dan Mullen is this and that doesn’t matter anymore,” Finebaum said on ESPN’s College Football Podcast, per SDS. “He’s at the University of Florida and this program has capsized. It has now, yes, I know there are losses to Alabama and Georgia, but those aren’t the losses we’re talking about right now. We’re talking about losing to Kentucky, which is also going the wrong direction. We’re talking about the LSU loss, and this loss.”

He added: “There’s no explanation for it, and if you lose a heartbreaker on a 53-yard field goal, OK we can say the other team got lucky, the Florida team didn’t even show up for the second half, and Mullen tried to solve the wound by saying we had a bunch of players out with the flu. South Carolina I think was down to I think a transfer from St. Francis at quarterback.”

It’s going to be an interesting rest of the season in Gainesville, that is for sure.