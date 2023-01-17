Breaking: Former NFL Player Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view during the game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former NFL nose tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested last Thursday. The current details are a bit disturbing.

Powe was arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges. On Monday, he remained jailed in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set.

The kidnapping apparently began in Laurel, which is 75 miles southeast of Jackson. Thankfully, the victim in this situation was able to contact Ridgeland police and put an end to this kidnapping.

As of now, Powe is scheduled to make an appearance before a judge this Tuesday.

Powe, 35, played college football at OIe Miss. He earned All-SEC honors twice before going pro.

The Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. After spending a few seasons in Kansas City, he had brief stints with the Texans and Commanders,

Powe finished his NFL career with 18 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defended and one sack.