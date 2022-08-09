Breaking: Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Arrested Tuesday

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 12: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders stands on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 20-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police announced they arrested former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch.

According to a statement from police, they conducted a vehicle stop for suspected driver impairment. The statement said officers determined Lynch was impaired and then arrested the former NFL star.

"The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment," a statement from the police said.

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence," the statement continued.

Further details of the incident are not known at this point.

Lynch has had two previous run-ins with police regarding use of his vehicle while impaired.

Thankfully it doesn't seem like Lynch hurt either himself or anyone else during the alleged incident.