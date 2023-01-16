Breaking: Former NHL Player Tragically Dies At 52

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A former NHL player has tragically died at the age of 52.

Gino Odjick, who once led the league in penalty minutes, died at a Vancouver hospital. He reportedly died of a heart attack.

"In 2014, Odjick was diagnosed with a disease that attacks the organs and the heart, called amyloidosis," Fox News reported.

The sports world is heartbroken by the loss on Monday morning.

"The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn the passing of former family member, Gino Odjick. The team extends our condolences to the Odjick family and friends," the New York Islanders announced.

The former NHL player spent 12 seasons in the league, playing for four different teams.

He spent time with the Islanders, Flyers, Canadiens and Canucks.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.