Breaking: Former WWE Star Has Reportedly Died At 30

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Former professional wrestler Sara Lee, who enjoyed a two-year stint in WWE in the mid-2010s, has passed away. She was 30 years old.

On Thursday, Lee's mother Terri Lee announced on social media that Sara had passed away. The cause of death has not been made public.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee said on social media, via TMZ. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Lee competed on the sixth and final season of the WWE reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015, winning a one-year contract in WWE for $250,000. After that one year ended, she was released from her contract and had been competing on the independent circuit ever since.

In 2017, Sara Lee married former WWE wrestler Wesley Blake. The two had two kids together - a daughter in 2017 and a son in 2019.

Her passing comes just days after taking to Instagram to celebrate getting back in the gym after overcoming a recent sinus infection.

"Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row," Lee wrote. "First ever sinus infection kicked my butt."

Our hearts go out to Lee's family and loved ones. Rest in peace.