Breaking: Formula 1 Announces Injury Update For Zhou Guanyu

NORTHAMPTON - Guanyu Zhou (24) driving the Alfa Romeo C40 crashes during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 3, 2022 in Northampton, England. REMKO DE WAAL (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) ANP/Getty Images

Formula 1 has released a positive update for Zhou Guanyu.

Guanyu has been declared fit and has officially been released from the Medical Center after he was involved in a frightening crash on Sunday morning.

Guanyu was stretchered off following the accident where his car flipped upside down and skidded into the gravel.

The accident also involved George Russell and Pierre Gasly, both of which are also okay.

It's great news that Guanyu ended up being released from the hospital this early since this could've been a lot worse.

He looks likely to race next Sunday in the Austrian GP, which starts at 9 a.m. ET.

Right now, the British GP is finishing up and it's anyone's race.