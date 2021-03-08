Breaking: FOX Hires Urban Meyer’s Replacement On Big Noon Kickoff

FOX has reportedly hired a big name to replace Urban Meyer on Big Noon Kickoff.

The network has reportedly hired former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops, according to a report by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Stoops, 60, retired from coaching following the 2016 season. He stepped down at Oklahoma and was replaced by Lincoln Riley.

The former Oklahoma Sooners head coach had been linked to the job since Meyer left for the Jacksonville Jaguars gig. It’s a strong move for Big Noon Kickoff, which is competing with College GameDay for Saturday morning viewers.

NEWS: Fox Sports has hired Bob Stoops to replace Urban Meyer on its college football pregame, The Post has learned.https://t.co/ZNXtWO0NAO — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 8, 2021

Marchand had some details on the hire:

When Meyer returned to coaching, Fox Sports made a list of the most successful coaches in recent history. Of the five coaches (Nick Saban, Meyer, Stoops, Dabo Swinney, Pete Carroll), only Stoops was not going to be on a sideline in the fall. In 2019, Big Noon Kickoff made some waves in its first year, becoming a legitimate challenge to ESPN’s College GameDay’s longtime supremacy. With the pandemic, the competition between the two shows was more muted in 2020.

Stoops went 190-48 as Oklahoma’s head coach, leading the Sooners to a national title in 2000.

Meyer accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching position earlier this year.