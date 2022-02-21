Breaking: Georgia Football Assistant Coach Stepping Down

A key member of Kirby Smart’s Georgia football staff is reportedly stepping down from his position.

Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke has reportedly resigned. The reasons are unknown. Regardless, Smart has a coaching vacancy to fill.

“Georgia will be looking for a new offensive line coach,” reports Jordan D. Hill of 247Sports. “Dawgs247 learned Monday that Matt Luke will step down after two seasons as the Bulldogs’ associate head coach/offensive line coach. The 45-year-old Luke is not expected to take another coaching position at this time, a source told Dawgs247.”

Matt Luke took over for Sam Pittman two years ago when Pittman accepted the head coaching job at the University of Arkansas. Luke was previously the head coach at Ole Miss.

The 45-year-old isn’t expected to take another job in college football. It’s unclear what his next step will be.

If there way any time for Luke to step away, now’s a good time. Georgia football is fresh off winning a national championship for the first time since 1984. It was a memorable season in Athens.

Kirby Smart’s full attention is now on the upcoming 2022 season, though. Many of his key players last season are off to the NFL Draft, meaning he’ll have to find replacements. Luke, meanwhile, will not be a member of his coaching staff any longer.