Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Early Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A Georgia wide receiver was arrested on Monday morning.

Rodarius "Rara" Thomas was arrested on Monday on two charges, one of which is a felony, per Saturday Down South.

Thomas was charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery family violence. He was booked into jail at 4 a.m. ET and is still in jail as of this writing.

Thomas is a new addition to the Georgia football program after he transferred to Athens this offseason. He committed to the Bulldogs after he spent the 2022 season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

He finished that season with 44 receptions for 626 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Before he originally committed to Mississippi State, Thomas was a three-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 31 player in his home state (Alabama), per 247sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 755 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Stay tuned for more details on this developing situation.