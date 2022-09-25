Breaking: Georgia Football Player Arrested Sunday Morning

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A Georgia sophomore defensive back has reportedly been arrested.

Javon Bullard, who played in Saturday's game against Kent State, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with a misdemeanor DUI and six other traffic charges, according to On3 Sports.

Bullard was booked into jail just before 5 a.m. ET on Sunday morning before being released about two and a half hours later on bond.

He's played in all four of the Bulldogs' games this year and currently has seven total tackles (five solo).

Before becoming a Bulldog, Bullard was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was considered a three-star prospect. He was the No. 52 player in his home state (Georgia) and the No. 52 cornerback recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

We'll have more information on this story when it becomes available.