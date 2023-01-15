Breaking: Georgia Football Player Killed Sunday Morning

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tragedy has struck the Georgia football program.

Early Sunday morning, a Bulldogs football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident.

"Georgia lineman Devin Willock, football staffer Chandler LeCroy died overnight following a car accident," On3 reported on Sunday morning.

Jake Rowe had the tragic details.

“Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock passed away early Sunday morning due to injuries sustained in a car accident, per an announcement from the school,” wrote Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ. “It happened roughly 12 hours after the conclusion of Georgia’s Celebration Saturday.

“Further details of the crash are still unknown at the time of this report.”

Georgia released a statement on the accident.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” wrote Georgia. “Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

Our thoughts are with the Georgia football program during this difficult time.