Breaking: Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested this morning on a charge of public intoxication.

According to Rebecca Lopez of WFAA, the arrest took place at around 6 a.m. local time in Old East Dallas in Texas. Per the report, officers responded to an area call of a man banging on doors in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Bennett and "determined he was intoxicated" before taking him to a city detention center.

Details are still not available as to where the arrest took place and whether Bennett was actually the one banging on doors. As of writing it also remains unclear when Bennett was released from police custody.

The 25-year-old Georgia student-athlete is three weeks removed from an historic national title win over TCU. He is the first quarterback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game MVP award twice and the first do win the title in back-to-back years since the tournament began in 2015.

Stetson Bennett put the finishing touches on his college football career by becoming a top five passer in school history. This past season he set the school record for passing yards in a single season with 4,127.

He is NFL-ready now, but this could have a major impact on his draft stock moving forward.

We will share more details as they become available.