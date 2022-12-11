Breaking: Giants Announce Decision On Saquon Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Giants fans have gotten some great news regarding running back Saquon Barkley.

Head coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Barkley will be "a go" heading into Sunday afternoon's massive contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Daboll also said that they'll keep an eye on Barkley but that he won't be limited.

Heading into this game, Barkley was considered to be a coin flip in terms of his availability. He's been battling a neck injury after he appeared on the injury report for the first time on Thursday.

The injury caused him to be limited in practice on Thursday and on Friday before being listed as questionable heading into the game.

Barkley being available is massive for the Giants as they look to pull off the upset. He's rushed for 1,055 yards, which ranks fourth in the NFL, and has eight touchdowns off 242 carries.

Kickoff for this contest will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.