Breaking: Giants Have Made A Decision On Jason Garrett

The New York Giants have reportedly made a decision on Jason Garrett.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the NFC East franchise is parting ways with the former Dallas Cowboys head coach.

Garrett had been serving as the Giants offensive coordinator. However, New York’s offense has really been sputtering this season, both due to poor play and injuries.

Now, Giants head coach Joe Judge has decided to fire his offensive coordinator.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Giants are firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after 26 games in New York, according to a source. Full story @nydnsports https://t.co/p0aR5uvL5E — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 23, 2021

From the report:

Freddie Kitchens, Joe Judge’s senior offensive assistant, is expected to take over playcalling with Garrett gone, starting with Sunday’s visit from the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) — a division rival that has won three of four by scoring 44, 30 and 40 points in those victories. The Giants (3-7), on the other hand, rank dead last in the NFL with 42 offensive touchdowns since the start of the 2020 season, when Garrett arrived on Judge’s staff after being fired by the Cowboys.

New York is coming off a Monday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants, 3-7 on the season, are set to take on the Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.