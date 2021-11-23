The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Giants Have Made A Decision On Jason Garrett

A closeup of Jason Garrett during a Dallas Cowboys game.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 30-22. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have reportedly made a decision on Jason Garrett.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the NFC East franchise is parting ways with the former Dallas Cowboys head coach.

Garrett had been serving as the Giants offensive coordinator. However, New York’s offense has really been sputtering this season, both due to poor play and injuries.

Now, Giants head coach Joe Judge has decided to fire his offensive coordinator.

From the report:

Freddie Kitchens, Joe Judge’s senior offensive assistant, is expected to take over playcalling with Garrett gone, starting with Sunday’s visit from the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) — a division rival that has won three of four by scoring 44, 30 and 40 points in those victories.

The Giants (3-7), on the other hand, rank dead last in the NFL with 42 offensive touchdowns since the start of the 2020 season, when Garrett arrived on Judge’s staff after being fired by the Cowboys.

New York is coming off a Monday night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants, 3-7 on the season, are set to take on the Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.