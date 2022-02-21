Breaking: Goran Dragic Makes His Free Agency Decision

Goran Dragic likes what he sees in Brooklyn. The 35-year-old point guard is signing with the NBA title contender, as a result.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Dragic is signing with the Nets, becoming another mid-season addition for the Eastern Conference power.

Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2022

Steve Nash was reportedly a key recruiter during Goran Dragic’s free-agency decision.

Dragic began his NBA career in Phoenix playing alongside Nash. They’ve clearly maintained that friendship and it paid off on Monday as the Nets are signing the free-agent guard.

“My around-the-league notes from All-Star Weekend had lots enclosed, including first word of the Nets’ secret weapon in the Goran Dragic chase: Steve Nash as lead recruiter. Dragic has committed to the Nets today,” tweeted NBA insider Marc Stein.

My around-the-league notes from All-Star Weekend had lots enclosed, including first word of the Nets’ secret weapon in the Goran Dragic chase: Steve Nash as lead recruiter. Dragic has committed to the Nets today. Full story has much more league scuttle: https://t.co/1ds2lWDwnZ https://t.co/CTOmpVF4ns — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 21, 2022

This gives Steve Nash another ball-handler he can place in an offense reliant on Kevin Durant’s and Kyrie Irving’s shot-making abilities. Dragic and the newly-acquired Ben Simmons should have key roles for the Nets down the stretch of the season.

Dragic helped lead the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in late 2020 during the Orlando bubble. That experience will be a boost for a Nets team needing more leadership.