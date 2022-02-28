Breaking: Grambling State Makes Final Decision On Art Briles

In a not-so-surprising reverse of course, Art Briles will no longer be the offensive coordinator for Hue Jackson and Grambling State.

A spokesperson confirmed to Richard Johnson of SI.com that Briles has resigned from his position. He was employed for less than a week.

This decision comes just three days after Hue Jackson defended Art Briles and his past at Baylor.

“The Hue Jackson Foundation has been dedicated to fighting against ALL forms of sexual abuse and exploitation as well as other forms of racial and social bias,” Jackson wrote, via ESPN.com. “We have a clear understanding of the role that coaches and others who have a position of trust play in the lives of those they meet. “We also know and understand the process of identifying risks, helping others to heal, and the importance of prevention. We believe that through the hiring of Coach Briles and the well-developed programs we have in place, this hire will be instrumental in teaching others the importance of knowing how to prevent victimization, proper reporting procedures, provide adequate resources to individuals who have been victimized and develop strong law enforcement partnerships within the community.”

Briles has long been criticized for his handling of sexual assault allegations made against 19 of his players while he was head coach at Baylor. He was eventually fired in 2016. He hadn’t coached in college since, that is until Hue Jackson hired him to be his offensive coordinator at Grambling State.

The decision came under fire in days following. Grambling State legend Doug Williams came out in strong opposition of the hire. He even revoked his support of the program because of it.

“It certainly put me in a tough situation being a supporter of Grambling football,” Williams told ESPN’s John Keim. “I don’t know Art Briles, but it doesn’t sit well with me.”

