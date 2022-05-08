Breaking: Grizzlies Announce Crushing Ja Morant News

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots a free throw against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum on December 23, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. San Antonio defeats Memphis 131-119. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Ja Morant is likely to miss Game 4 of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors second round playoff series.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters on Sunday afternoon that his All-NBA point guard will probably miss Game 4 due to a knee injury.

Morant suffered a knee injury toward the end of Game 3 on Saturday night. He was not happy with the physical defense by the Warriors, most notably Jordan Poole.

Now, Morant is likely to miss a playoff game.

Morant might have injured his knee earlier in the second half, though it's unclear what exactly happened.

Poole denied intentionally going after Morant.

"It was a basketball play when we doubled him," Poole said. "And I hit the ball, and I was going for the ball. I mean, obviously, you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody."

Poole added: "Hopefully he gets better and, you know, we can see him out there next game. I don't even play like that for real. That's not my type game."

Game 4 is set for Monday night.

The Warriors lead the series, 2-1.