Breaking: Heat Announce Jimmy Butler's Game 4 Status
Jimmy Butler put a scare into Heat fans when it was announced he wouldn't return to Game 3's second half action with knee inflammation.
Now, his status for Game 4 remains in the air.
Per Yahoo's Chris Haynes, "Miami Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow night against Boston Celtics."
Jimmy Butler didn't have a tremendous performance before leaving with the knee. But, luckily for Miami, he didn't have to.
Players like Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker stepped up in a huge way for the Heat in Game 3, allowing them to escape with a go-ahead win in Boston.
Butler was a monster in the first game, handing out 41 points and grabbing four steals in Miami's blowout Game 1 win.
While Jimmy is an All-Star level forward in the regular season, more postseasons than not he turns into a different beast in the playoffs.
The Heat are defensively terrific and have a deep roster. However, if Miami has any designs on winning an NBA championship, they're going to need a healthy Jimmy Butler firing on all cylinders offensively.