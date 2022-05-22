Breaking: Heat Announce Jimmy Butler's Game 4 Status

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler put a scare into Heat fans when it was announced he wouldn't return to Game 3's second half action with knee inflammation.

Now, his status for Game 4 remains in the air.

Per Yahoo's Chris Haynes, "Miami Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee) and Tyler Herro (groin) are questionable for Game 4 tomorrow night against Boston Celtics."

Jimmy Butler didn't have a tremendous performance before leaving with the knee. But, luckily for Miami, he didn't have to.

Players like Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker stepped up in a huge way for the Heat in Game 3, allowing them to escape with a go-ahead win in Boston.

Butler was a monster in the first game, handing out 41 points and grabbing four steals in Miami's blowout Game 1 win.

While Jimmy is an All-Star level forward in the regular season, more postseasons than not he turns into a different beast in the playoffs.

The Heat are defensively terrific and have a deep roster. However, if Miami has any designs on winning an NBA championship, they're going to need a healthy Jimmy Butler firing on all cylinders offensively.