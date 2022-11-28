Breaking: Injury Diagnosis In For Bucs Star Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are breathing a sigh of relief that Tristan Wirfs injury isn't as bad as initially thought.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the All-Pro right tackle "is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of his ankle injury." Noting, "The knee is fine. Considering how it looked, a pretty good outcome for the standout O-lineman."
Wirfs had to be carted off the field in the Bucs' OT loss to Cleveland on Sunday.
One of Tom Brady's most valuable protectors, the 23-year-old right tackle went down on a second-down pass play while blocking Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was pushed into the back of Wirfs' legs and the Pro Bowler went down immediately.
While the diagnosis certainly leans on the positive side, Wirfs expected month-long absence still puts Tampa Bay behind the 8 ball when it comes to a late-season push for the division.
Here's to hoping we see the big man out of Iowa back on the field sooner rather than later.