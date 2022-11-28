Breaking: Injury Diagnosis In For Bucs Star Tristan Wirfs

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 26, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are breathing a sigh of relief that Tristan Wirfs injury isn't as bad as initially thought.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the All-Pro right tackle "is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of his ankle injury." Noting, "The knee is fine. Considering how it looked, a pretty good outcome for the standout O-lineman."

Wirfs had to be carted off the field in the Bucs' OT loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

One of Tom Brady's most valuable protectors, the 23-year-old right tackle went down on a second-down pass play while blocking Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was pushed into the back of Wirfs' legs and the Pro Bowler went down immediately.

While the diagnosis certainly leans on the positive side, Wirfs expected month-long absence still puts Tampa Bay behind the 8 ball when it comes to a late-season push for the division.

Here's to hoping we see the big man out of Iowa back on the field sooner rather than later.