Breaking: Injury Diagnosis In For Quinn Ewers

The injury diagnosis is reportedly in for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers left Saturday's loss to No. 1 Alabama with an apparent injury. He did not return to the game.

According to Texas reporter Anwar Richardson, Ewers is expected to miss multiple weeks.

"Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with two sprains at his clavicle, according to my sources. The earliest Ewers could return is for the Oklahoma game on Oct. 8," Richardson reports.

This is a brutal loss for Texas, though Hudson Card did a decent job in relief on Saturday. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 158 yards in the loss.

Ewers, of course, transferred from Ohio State to Texas following one season with the Buckeyes.

He'll now reportedly be out until at least early October.