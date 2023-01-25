Breaking: Interim NFL Coach Let Go On Wednesday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 13: A pair of Air Force jets perform a flyover before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens in a general view of the field at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Broncos have not yet picked their head coach for the 2023 season. They did, however, make a decision on interim coach Jerry Rosburg.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Broncos let go of Rosburg. He will not be a part of the coaching staff moving forward.

Rosburg had an end-of-season meeting with Denver's ownership group earlier this month. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Rosburg expressed interest in the Broncos’ head coaching position.

It's pretty evident the Broncos don't view Rosburg as the top candidate for the job.

Rosburg, 67, had a 1-1 record as the Broncos' interim coach. He was a senior assistant for Nathaniel Hackett at the start of the season.

Rosburg was the special teams coordinator of the Ravens from 2008-2018. He also held that title for the Browns from 2001-2006, and Falcons in 2007.

It's currently unknown if Rosburg will join a team's staff for the 2023 season.