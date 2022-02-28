Breaking: International Olympic Committee Rules On Russia

The International Olympic Committee wants sports organizations to exclude all Russian and Belarusian players from international events.

This comes a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine with there being no peace settlements.

The IOC sees it as a violation of the Olympic truce. “Give peace a chance,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

There have also been a couple of sporting events that likely won’t take place in Russia 2022 0r 2023.

For example, the World Junior Championships for hockey are expected to be in Russia next year but many are already in agreement that it should be moved to another country.

The IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) will also be meeting on Monday to discuss if Russia should be allowed to participate in international events moving forward.

The first one would be the men’s world championships in Finland later this year.

FIDE also announced that the Chess Olympiad will be moved after it was supposed to take place in Russia later this year.

These two events won’t be the first nor the last to be moved out of Russia while this conflict continues.