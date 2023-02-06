Breaking: Iowa Announces New Contract For Brian Ferentz

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 23: Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks with players during a break in the action in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The University of Iowa has reportedly done some restructuring to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's contract.

Per The Athletic's Scott Dochterman, the school announced amendments to his employment which include: a $50,000 salary cut and designated performance incentives tied to the team's average points per game and win total.

The decision comes after an 8-5 season that saw the Hawkeyes' offense struggle more than year's past.

Two years removed from a Big Ten championship appearance against Michigan, Iowa has had to settle for back-to-back bowl games against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl and Music City Bowl respectively.

All in all, this era of Iowa football has been a good one for the Ferentz family, posting three 10-or-more win seasons over the past decade and not finishing under .500 since 2012.

They'll look to get things going on the offensive side of the ball in 2023 or further changes could be in order in Iowa City.