Breaking: Ja Morant Expected To Miss Rest Of Playoffs

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum on February 08, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

If the Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to come back against the Golden State Warriors, that road just got a little more difficult.

The Grizzlies nearly took down Golden State without star point guard Ja Morant in Game 4. If they want to win the series, they'll likely have to do so without Morant's services.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Grizzlies announced a medical update for the all-world point guard. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like he'll be playing again in this series - or in the rest of the playoffs.

"Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exited the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7 at Golden State with right knee soreness," the statement said. "Morant underwent an MRI, and subsequent evaluation has revealed a bone bruise in his right knee."

"Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery," the statement continued.

Morant was averaging 38.3 points per game against Golden State this series and scored 47 in a Game 2 victory.

Game 5 between the Warriors and Grizzlies tips off on Wednesday night.