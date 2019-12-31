Breaking: Jaguars Make Decision On Head Coach Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a decision on head coach Doug Marrone heading into 2020. He’ll reportedly be back.

Marrone was rumored to be out as the Jaguars’ head coach following Week 17, but the franchise has reportedly decided to keep him.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Marrone is returning.

Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone is returning for the 2020 season, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) December 31, 2019

The Jaguars have since announced the decision.

A statement from owner Shad Khan: The Jaguars staff is back pic.twitter.com/j4w4urGXkh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2019

Marrone, 55, has been the Jaguars’ head coach since 2017. He led the franchise to an AFC Championship Game appearance that season.

Jacksonville has gone 6-10 and 5-11 in back to back seasons.