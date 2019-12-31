The Spun

Breaking: Jaguars Make Decision On Head Coach Doug Marrone

A general view of the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium.JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of EverBank Field during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns on October 19, 2014 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a decision on head coach Doug Marrone heading into 2020. He’ll reportedly be back.

Marrone was rumored to be out as the Jaguars’ head coach following Week 17, but the franchise has reportedly decided to keep him.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Marrone is returning.

The Jaguars have since announced the decision.

Marrone, 55, has been the Jaguars’ head coach since 2017. He led the franchise to an AFC Championship Game appearance that season.

Jacksonville has gone 6-10 and 5-11 in back to back seasons.


