Tom Coughlin is reportedly out in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have reportedly decided to fire the vice president of football operations this evening.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Jaguars owner Shad Khan informed Coughlin this evening that he is being relieved of his duties.

Coughlin, 73, has been in Jacksonville since 2017, serving as the executive VP of football operations. The decision to fire the former New York Giants head coach comes after the NFL Players Association hammered the Jaguars with player complaints.

“It should be noted that Jaguars players continue to be at odds with Jaguars management over their rights under the CBA far more than players on other clubs,” the letter reads. “In the last two years, more than 25% of the grievances filed by players in the entire league have been filed against the Jaguars. You as players may want to consider this when you have a chance to select your next club.”

Jaguars' owner Shad Khan informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, effective this evening. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2019

The #Jaguars have just fired Tom Coughlin, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 19, 2019

The Jaguars have since confirmed the news with a statement. Jacksonville’s owner said he had decided to make this move earlier this season, and was planning on waiting until the conclusion of the year, but in recent days decided to make it now.

The Jaguars, Super Bowl contenders a couple of years ago, are 5-9 on the season. Jacksonville went 5-11 in 2018 following an AFC Championship Game appearance the season prior.