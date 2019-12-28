Breaking: Jaguars Make Decision On Head Coach Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly have a new head coach in 2020. The team has reportedly informed Doug Marrone that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reports that Jacksonville’s ownership has informed Marrone that he is out following Week 17.

“Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game vs. Colts, per sources. Jaguars will begin a search for a new head coach,” she reports.

Marrone has been the Jaguars’ head coach since the end of the 2016 season, when he took over in an interim role.

Marrone led the Jaguars to a 10-6 season in 2017, when Jacksonville reached the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Patriots.

The Jaguars went 5-11 in 2018 and have disappointed again in 2019, going 5-10.

Jacksonville could make a run at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, though it’s unclear if he would be interested in leaving for the job.