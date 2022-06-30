Breaking: Jalen Bruson Has Made His Free Agency Decision

DALLAS, TX - MAY 24: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

The New York Knicks moved heaven and earth to make room for Jalen Brunson on their roster. Today, they got their wish.

On Thursday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Brunson intends to sign with the Knicks. It will be a four-year deal worth $110 million.

The Dallas Mavericks - Brunson's now-former team - were apparently ready to make an offer to keep him. But Brunson apparently agreed to the deal so quickly that Dallas never got the chance to submit theirs.

Brunson will now pair with the likes of R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle and Evan Fournier to try and give the Knicks the scoring boost they so desperately need. Knicks fans seem excited for it, while others are calling it an overpay:

"Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson aint bad," one Knicks fan replied.

"What in the hell has Brunson done in his career to deserve a contract like that?! Absolutely horrendous deal for NY and gross overpayment," wrote another.

"Dude really went after the money hope he enjoys missing the playoffs every year," a third user wrote.

In the 2021-22 season, Jalen Brunson enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game but was even better in the playoffs.

Bruson averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as the Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals for the first time in a decade.

Now he's parlayed that strong season into a massive deal to be one of the faces of Madison Square Garden.