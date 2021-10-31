Breaking: Jameis Winston Leaves Game With Tough Injury

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a revenge game for Jameis Winston, as he faced off against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall.

Unfortunately, Winston’s day might be ending far earlier than he imagined.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Winston was taken down to the ground pretty hard, landing awkwardly with his legs and slamming his head into the ground.

This didn’t look good.

QB Jameis Winston currently limping off the field #Saints Taysom Hill out with concussion still. Trevor Siemian in at QB now — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 31, 2021

This is pretty tough to watch.

Jameis Winston in serious trouble to finish this game after the Devin White tackle. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/Jumkvk9FmE — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 31, 2021

Hopefully the injury is not as serious as it looked.

The Saints and the Buccaneers are tied, 7-7, early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has also already lost Taysom Hill, who was ruled out with a concussion.

New Orleans currently has quarterback Trevor Siemian in the game on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.