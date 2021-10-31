The Spun

Breaking: Jameis Winston Leaves Game With Tough Injury

Jameis Winston drops back to pass for the Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a revenge game for Jameis Winston, as he faced off against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall.

Unfortunately, Winston’s day might be ending far earlier than he imagined.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback had to be helped off the field after suffering an injury early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Winston was taken down to the ground pretty hard, landing awkwardly with his legs and slamming his head into the ground.

This didn’t look good.

This is pretty tough to watch.

Hopefully the injury is not as serious as it looked.

The Saints and the Buccaneers are tied, 7-7, early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has also already lost Taysom Hill, who was ruled out with a concussion.

New Orleans currently has quarterback Trevor Siemian in the game on Sunday afternoon.

This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.

