Breaking: Japan Star Masataka Yoshida Makes Free Agency Pick

OSAKA, JAPAN - MARCH 10: Outfielder Masataka Yoshida #34 of Japan poses during the interview after the game two between Japan and Mexico at Kyocera Dome Osaka on March 10, 2019 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images) Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

There have been a number of incredible success stories of baseball players making the transition from playing in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League to Major League Baseball. This year's top prospect from Japan just decided where he's headed.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, outfielder Masataka Yoshida has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox. Per the report, it's a five-year, $85 million with a $15 million posting fee heading to Yoshida's current club, the Orix Buffaloes.

Yoshida is 29 years old and has played for the Buffaloes since 2016. But he's really emerged as an elite talent over the past couple of years.

Yoshida is a four-time NPB All-Star and a two-time Pacific League batting champion. In 2021 he won the NPB Home Run Derby and led Japan to a gold medal in baseball at the Olympics in Tokyo.

More importantly, Masataka Yoshida is world-class at getting on base. He has led NPB in OPS over the past two seasons and struck out only 41 times in his last 508 plate appearances while being walked 80 times.

Every MLB team is hoping and praying that they can find the next Shohei Ohtani - an elite baseball player with multi-faceted skill that the game hasn't seen since Babe Ruth himself.

Yoshida is no elite pitcher, but if he can be anything close to Ohtani at the plate, the Red Sox may have just gotten themselves a world-class bargain.