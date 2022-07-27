Breaking: Jeopardy! Announces Permanent Replacements For Alex Trebek

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY - JANUARY 13: Host of "Jeopardy!" Alex Trebek attends a press conference to discuss the upcoming Man V. Machine "Jeopardy!" competition at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center on January 13, 2011 in Yorktown Heights, New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

After a lengthy search that featured many notable candidates, Jeopardy! has decided to go with two permanent hosts.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been named the permanent hosts of Jeopardy! for the 39th season. They'll have large shoes to fill considering how beloved the late Alex Trebek was during his time on the popular trivia show.

This decision isn't all that shocking since Bialik and Jennings were interim hosts last season.

Initially, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was announced as Trebek's successor in August of 2021. He stepped down though due to multiple scandals.

Bialik and Jennings did a great job of keeping Jeopardy! afloat after Richards stepped down.

While they may not be the flashiest hosts for Jeopardy!, Bialik and Jennings know how to steer the ship. Making them permanent hosts allows the show to stay on cruise control.

New episodes of Jeopardy! will begin airing on Sept. 12.