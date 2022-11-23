Breaking: Jets Make Decision On Quarterback Zach Wilson

New York Jets' Zach Wilson quarterback makes a pass during the match which is part of the NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

On Monday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh pledged to re-evaluate the status of quarterback Zach Wilson after an abysmal performance against the New England Patriots. Today, he made his decision.

According to reports, the Jets are benching their former No. 2 overall draft pick for their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. There's no word yet on which of the Jets' three backup quarterbacks will be given the starting job in his stead.

Wilson completed just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. He has completed a league-low 55.6-percent of his passes and has not made any improvements in his overall performances from his 2021 rookie season.

Despite being 5-2 as a starter this season, the Jets have largely found success in spite of Wilson - not because of him.

Zach Wilson might have been able to get away with his terrible performance against the Patriots were it not for the brutal press conference he did afterwards.

Wilson was asked point-blank if he felt responsible for letting the team down with his performance on Sunday, to which he responded with a shocking "No."

Over the next 48 hours there was a ton of dialogue about Wilson's lack of leadership and concern that the locker room might fracture over his attitude. Robert Saleh appeared to agree.

Will Zach Wilson get another start for the Jets this season?