Breaking: Jets Reportedly Make Decision On Mike LaFleur

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

After scoring just 15 points in their final three games of the season, the New York Jets are understandably distressed at the state of the offense under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

But amid conflicting reports over whether LaFleur is staying or leaving, the team has made a final decision: He is leaving.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the earlier report from Aaron Wilson that the Jets are parting ways with LaFleur. It remains to be seen how many other members of the offensive coaching staff will be retained heading into next season.

The decision to ax LaFleur really isn't that much of a surprise. They were held under 20 points 10 times this season and finished ranked in the bottom half of the league on offense for the seventh year in a row.

But the unforgivable sin of Mike LaFleur's two-year tenure with the Jets was his inability to develop quarterback Zach Wilson. Not only did he fail to do anything with the former No. 2 overall pick, Wilson looked completely incapable of doing the basics of an NFL quarterback.

Compound that with the team's running game completing disappearing halfway through the season and the Jets essentially had no choice.

Fortunately for the Jets, they have plenty of talent elsewhere on offense that can be enticing for top candidates this summer. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are two players that a savvy offensive mind can do a ton of great things with.

Who should the Jets target as their new offensive coordinator?