Breaking: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Agree To New Contract

After a turbulent month, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have come to terms on a deal that will keep him in Ann Arbor for years to come.

According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, “Michigan and Jim Harbaugh have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season. The contract alters the terms and length of the deal signed last January by an additional season.”

Harbaugh’s new contract comes after some heavy flirtation with the NFL and a number of Wolverines staff exiting for other opportunities.

However, prior to all that, Harbaugh enjoyed what could easily be described as his best season to date at Michigan.

In November, the Wolverines snapped their eight-game skid against hated rival Ohio State. And finished the season with a 12-2 record while claiming their first ever spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, with a new deal secured, it’s time for Michigan to build off that success. As UM’s 42-27 beatdown of the Buckeyes may have ushered in a new era of Wolverines football under Jim Harbaugh.