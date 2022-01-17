Breaking: JJ Watt Announces His Status For Monday Night

He’s back. On Monday, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his return to the field ahead of Arizona’s Wild Card playoff game come 8:15 PM ET.

Watt posted a video to his Twitter account to let the NFL world know.

The clip features highlights and cut ups of the Cardinals and Watt’s injury/recovery set to a rendition of The Mama’s & The Papa’s “California Dreamin’.” With the closing statement, “Rise up.”

It’s nothing short of miraculous that Watt has put himself in a position to play on Monday night. The five-time All-Pro has been out since week 7 after suffering a dislocated shoulder, torn labrum, torn rotator cuff and capsule.

Watt was initially expected to miss six to eight months with the injury. Now he’ll be back in about two.

On Sunday, the Cardinals waived cornerback Breon Borders in order to make roster space for the all-decade DE. Now the Cards defense will get a major boost as they attempt to apply pressure on Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

There’s no word on whether Watt will be on a pitch count or not. Nevertheless, his mere presence on the Cardinals’ D-line should be more than enough to force the Rams to account for him.

In seven games this season, Watt’s tallied 16 tackles, five TFL’s, 10 QB hits, one sack and a forced fumble.