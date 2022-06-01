Breaking: Jury Reaches Verdict In Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

CULVER CITY, CA - JANUARY 09: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images) C Flanigan/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, a jury finally reached a decision in the defamation case that pit actor Johnny Depp against his former partner Amber Heard.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote that didn't name Depp, but suggested he was the one at fault. Heard then filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

After weeks of depositions and a grueling trial, a verdict was finally reached. The jury ruled in Depp's favor,

Here's more via Variety:

The court clerk read aloud the jury’s verdict, finding that Heard had defamed Depp with each of three statements in the op-ed. The jury also found that Heard had acted with “actual malice,” meaning that they were convinced she had made the statements knowing they were false.

The jury ordered Heard to pay $15 million in damages, according to the report from Variety.